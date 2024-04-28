BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, April 27

BJP candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu has run into a wall of protesting farmers in the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

Several factions of farm unions have been regularly blocking his entry into villages in five Sikh majority Assembly segments in this constituency.

The political configuration of the constituency is such that it is sharply divided on religious lines. While four of the nine Assembly segments are Hindu dominated, Sikhs hold sway in the remaining seats.

In complete contrast, SAD candidate Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and AAP’s Sherry Kalsi are having a free run as farmers have decided to stay away from them.

Babbu, till yet, has failed to make much headway as far as talks with the farm unions are concerned.

On his way to Kahnuwan from Sujanpur, farmers raised slogans against Babbu at Sathiali bridge. Farm leaders said they would up the ante against the BJP’s leader in the coming weeks.

To complicate matters, unions have got posters printed “BJP waleo, jawab deyo”. They have listed 11 grievances which they want to be redressed before they allow the party candidate or any other BJP leader into villages.

In the first phase of his campaign, Babbu has somehow managed to calm down only a fraction of farm leaders. “Like you, I am a farmer too. Thus, I understand your problems better than anyone else,” he said.

Farm leaders are said to be moving from door to door in villages explaining what the BJP has done to them, how it has put their entire livelihood at risk.

“We will not let the BJP win this seat. The saffron party has damaged us immensely. Now, it is payback time for us,” said Satbir Sultani, vice-chief, Kirti Kisan Union.

