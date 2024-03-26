BJP did not give us commitment over Sikh and Punjab issues, says SAD leader over failed alliance in Lok Sabha polls

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 26

Having left the BJP-led NDA government earlier on the issues of farmers, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said that they could not say yes to the BJP proposal of the alliance as commitment was not offered on the pending issues of the Sikhs like the release of Sikh political prisoners, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, besides the issues of the farmers.

While the official SAD version on the BJP announcing to contest alone in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab is awaited, senior Akali leadership said the last conversation between BJP president JP Nadda and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal took place over the phone on Monday evening.

"No meeting has taken place since the talks failed in early March. Mr Nadda called up Sukhbir Ji last evening for the alliance. He was told SAD cannot form an alliance without a commitment on Sikh issues,” The leader said.

He added that as the SAD had left the BJP on the issues of farmers, it cannot go back for a partnership on political dividends. SAD is the only representative party of Punjab and we can sacrifice anything for the state.

"We have been demanding opening of trade ties with Pakistan. This will help Punjabis immediately as there was massive trade potential."

