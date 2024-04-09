BJP exercising control over Sikh shrines at Patna Sahib, Hazoor Sahib, Delhi, Haryana: Sukhbir Badal

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8

Attacking the BJP, AAP and Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal alleged that these ‘Delhi-based parties’, particularly BJP, divided the Khalsa Panth by taking over control of Sikh shrines at Patna Sahib, Hazoor Sahib, Delhi and Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees.

The SAD chief said this while addressing the gathering of Punjab Bachao Yatra in Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency. He said that now it is a ‘fight between Khalsa Panth and Delhi-based parties’. Badal called upon the Punjabis to strengthen their own party SAD, which has always safeguarded their interests. He said that whatever development the State has witnessed in the past has been during the tenure of SAD-led government. In the absence of a concrete agenda, the Congress and now AAP have taken the state backward by many years, he alleged.

Sukhbir Badal was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of SAD workers at Bassi Pathana led by halqa in-charge Darbara Singh Guru. Hundreds of workers on tractors followed the Yatra. Bikram Singh Khalsa, the probable SAD candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency accompanied Sukhbir Badal.

