BJP expels Rajasthan leader for remarks on gurdwaras

The BJP has expelled Rajasthan leader Sandeep Dayma from the party after furore over his remarks on gurdwaras. Confirming the expulsion, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “There is no place for hate in the BJP.”

Following criticism, Dayma had on the social media on November 3 said: “With folded hands, I seek forgiveness from the Sikh community and would visit gurdwara for atonement.” However, he added: “I wanted to say masjid-madarsa instead”.

The SGPC later said he should still be ashamed for speaking against religious places of Muslims.

SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta said: “Nothing in writing has been received from the BJP leader yet. So, decision on his apology is pending.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab BJP leaders led by Capt Amarinder Singh demanded legal action against Dayma. His daughter Jai Inder Kaur and other leaders filed a police complaint against Dayma at the Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh. State president Sunil Jakhar also asked the party high command to initiate action against the Rajasthan leader. — TNS

