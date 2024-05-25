Nawanshahr: BJP failed to bring achhe din for weaker sections, says BSP supremo Mayawati

Deepkamal Kaur
Nawanshahr, May 24
BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday said it would not be easy for the BJP to return to power in the Centre provided there’s free and fair elections and no tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Gold crown for party supremo
- Mayawati was presented with a gold crown by Nawanshahr MLA Dr Nachhatar Pal and Punjab in-charge Randhir Beniwal
- Kulwant Kaur, sister of party founder Kanshi Ram, also attended the rally in Nawanshahr
- All the BSP candidates from Punjab, HP and Chandigarh were given two minutes each to deliver their speech
Delivering her speech before a massive crowd, she went hammer and tongs against the BJP for failing to bring in “achhe din” for the weaker sections of society. “They kept working only for the corporates and their schemes like ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ remained ‘hawa hawai’ and paper guarantees,” she said.
Mayawati told the party workers that they should not get carried away by the RSS and BJP workers distributing free ration at their places. “The ration dole is actually coming from the taxes paid by the people. The ration is not coming from their personal or party funds. Aap log BJP ya RSS ka namak nhi kha rahe, aap apna namak kha rahe hain. Vote apni party ko hi daliye,” she pointed out.
The BSP chief attacked other parties too, including the Congress, for drawing party funds by way of electoral bonds from the industrialists. “The BSP has never accepted even a penny from the corporates. The only source of income of our party is membership fee,” she said.
Mayawati flayed both the Centre and the state government for not taking care of farmers. “Wrong farm policies have forced farmers to protest for their rights throughout the year in Punjab and Haryana. The protests are affecting the business of small and medium traders,” she added.
