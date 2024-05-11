BJP fields Gejja Ram from Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The BJP today fielded Gejja Ram Valmiki from the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency. Valmiki is close to former CM Capt Amarinder Singh. He was chairman of the Safai Karamchari Commission during the tenure of Capt Amarinder. With his candidature, the BJP has announced candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

#BJP #Capt Amarinder Singh #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha