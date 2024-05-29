BJP fighting a lost battle, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kotkapura rally

Faridkot, May 28
Addressing a rally in favour of Faridkot Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke at Kotkapura today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said if the INDIA bloc came to power at the Centre, they would exclude agricultural equipment, fertilisers and pesticides from the GST ambit.
Kharge, who gave a call for “Modi hatao, Samvidhan bachao”, said, “The BJP under the Modi leadership is fighting a lost battle. The INDIA bloc will come to power to save democracy, farmers and economy of the country.”
Calling Modi a master of lies, Kharge said the PM had promised to give two crore jobs to the youth every year, bring back black money stashed in Swiss banks and increase the farmers’ income, but nothing happened on the ground.
Kharge promised legal guarantee on the MSP and waiving farmers’ debt. Wearing a white turban, Kharge said there was unemployment and drug peddlers had spread their tentacles throughout the state.
“Punjabis are sending their children abroad after selling their land to save them from drugs menace. We promise to rescue you from this situation by offering relief to the industry, which is shifting out of the state,” added Kharge.
“Despite feeding the nation, farmers were humiliated by the Modi government at the Delhi borders. A total of 750 farmers died during the Delhi stir,” he said.
In Amritsar, Kharge dismissed BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim as bogus and said the saffron party would not cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha poll.
