Ferozepur: BJP former MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu joins AAP

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 21

Having been sidelined by the party, two-time Ferozepur former BJP MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sukhpal Singh Nannu today left the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a rally held in Bathinda.

Earlier, Nannu had quit the party following the denial of ticket for the Assembly poll in 2022, however, following the intervention of senior party leaders, he changed his mind and stayed with the BJP. Nannu had won the constituency twice in 2002 and 2007, however, he lost the subsequent two polls in 2012 and 2017. He blamed some BJP leaders for his defeat. His father Girdhara Singh had also won this constituency thrice (in 1967, 1977 and 1997).

Talking to The Tribune, Nannu said he left as the party as it had been ignoring workers like him. “My father was a staunch BJP supporter and was very close to former PM Atal Bihari Vajayee. He was allured by other parties but he never left the BJP. I had to quit it because there was no say of old BJP workers and those who have recently joined the party, were being promoted”, said Nannu. While praising the CM, Nannu said he was impressed to see the functioning of AAP during the last two years.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Ferozepur