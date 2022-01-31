BJP has no role in EC objection to SSM registration: Minister

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 30

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on Sunday refuted the allegation of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) that the BJP had exerted pressure on the Election Commission (EC) to not to register it as a political party.

Addressing the media here, Khuba said it was between the EC and the SSM, and the BJP had no role to play as everyone had the right to contest.

Khuba was in the town to mobilise the workers in support of BJP candidate Didar Singh Bhatti, who recently defected from the SAD.

Answering a query regarding the demand of Punjab Lok Congress candidates to contest on the BJP symbol, he said it was for the PLC chief to decide, if he wants to oblige then the saffron party had no issue but they had to join it first.

At a workers’ meeting at Bhatti farmhouse in Sirhind, he lashed out at the Opposition parties. — OC

#Punjabpolls2022 #SSM