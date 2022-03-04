BJP holds Punjab election review meeting

Chandigarh, March 3
With the focus on preparing the cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP today held a meeting to review its performance in the Assembly polls. The BJP had called a meeting of all 73 candidates, district presidents and office-bearers from across the state to review the party cadre’s performance in the recently held elections.
In the meeting candidates and office-bearers were asked to share their experiences during the elections. While addressing the leaders and candidates, party’s Punjab campaign committee incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the saffron party had emerged as a significant force in the Assembly elections.
Claiming that the way workers had shown enthusiasm in the Assembly polls, Shekhawat said he was confident that the party would win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats from Punjab. Earlier, BJP’s state president Ashwani Sharma said the work for the 2024 Lok Sabha election had already started. —
