 BJP leader Bony Ajnala appears before SIT in 2021 drug case filed against Bikram Majithia : The Tribune India

Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala in Patiala on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

The BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today in the 2021 drug case registered against SAD leader Bikram Majithia.

The SIT headed by ADGP MS Chhina had issued fresh summons to the BJP leader for further questioning after he failed to appear before the SIT on December 13.

The SIT questioned Bony Ajnala till 4pm. After coming out of the office, he said he was asked about drug and sand mafia and their connections with gangsters.

He said being an MLA in 2016, he had written to the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal stating that the CM’s close relative was working against the values and ideology of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Without naming Majithia, Bony Ajnala said, “Even after being booked and sent to jail, no SIT has probed this man’s role in the 2021 drug case.” He said those behind the drug trade should be brought to justice.

“Only BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah can put an end to the drug menace and gangster culture in the state,” said Bony Ajnala.

The SIT is probing the case registered by the police on December 20, 2021, against Majithia. He got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in jail. The SIT has summoned Majithia on December 18 in connection with this drug case.

#Bikram Majithia #BJP #drug menace #Shiromani Akali Dal


