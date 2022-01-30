BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Anandpur Sahib, January 29
Veteran BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joined SAD in presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal at party's head office here on Saturday.
Sukhbir Badal also announced the appointment of Mittal as senior vice president of the party.
The SAD-BSP alliance has offered ticket to Mittal's elder son Arvind Mittal from Anandpur Sahib.
The BSP will drop Nitin Nanda, who was earlier announced as the party candidate from there.
Mittal was upset after the BJP ignored his request to field his son from Anandpur Sahib.
Arvind, in order to pursue politics, had left the job of additional advocate general in 2015.
The BJP, ignoring the Mittals, preferred to field Parminder Sharma, a former district planning board president. Even Madan Mohan Mittal was denied the ticket.
Sharma lost to Congress candidate Rana KP Singh, still he was given the ticket by party for the second consecutive time.
According to sources, he had held a meeting with a senior SAD leader in Ropar on Thursday. The final decision was taken following a meeting between the Mittals and SAD-BSP leaders, including SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the latter’s residence in Chandigarh on Friday night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar