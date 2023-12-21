BJP leader on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 20

The BJP’s top leadership seems to be in a paradoxical situation as party top leader Anil Sarin is on the run following an FIR registered against him by the Vigilance Bureau.

The Vigilance Bureau registered a case on Tuesday against a former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman, and its four ex-members for committing irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MOs) during 2008-09.

Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, an ex-MLA from Shutrana, was arrested and the Vigilance is conducting raids to arrest the other accused, including Anil Sarin.

VB’s bid to save itself: Jakhar It’s nothing but the Vigilance Bureau’s knee-jerk reaction to save its own skin before the court. It is a known fact that Sarin wasn’t involved in the scam. —Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP chief

At present, Sarin is general secretary of the Punjab unit of the saffron party. Earlier, he served on various posts, including chief spokesperson and vice-president. He was a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission between 2009 and 2015. Following Sarin’s name cropping up in the scam, there is complete silence in the top leadership of the saffron party. The party has not issued any official statement.

However, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar said it was a 15-year-old case. “It was nothing but the Vigilance Bureau’s knee-jerk reaction to save its own skin before the court. It is a known fact that he wasn’t involved in the scam,” he said.

The high court had ordered to constitute a SIT on November 22, 2013, to inquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of 312 MOs by the Punjab Public Service Commission in two lots. The Vigilance had submitted its report in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the selection of 312 doctors in 2008-09 was full of blatant irregularities.

All attempts to contact Sarin remained futile as he didn’t take call despite repeated attempts.

