At Parkash Singh Badal’s death anniversary, Sukhbir Badal appeals to all Akali groups to re-unite; no announcement on SAD-BJP alliance

Muktsar, March 10

At the first death anniversary of former CM Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal again appealed to all splinter Akali groups to re-unite. Sunil Jakhar and Arvind Khanna from the BJP were present.

Addressing a massive gathering, the Akali chief also underlined the need for re-dedication to the ideals of peace and communal harmony under a people friendly government in Punjab. “It is impossible to become Badal Sahab but I assure you I am ready to sacrifice everything for the ‘quom’ and Punjab like him”.

Speaking about the late chief minister, Sukhbir Badal said “Badal Sahab was a nationalist, true democrat and secular in his approach. He respected all religions and took everyone along before making a decision. He never acted vengefully against anyone which earned him the respect of his political opponents also”.

Paying glowing tributes to the former chief minister, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said “Badal Sahab’s humility was unparelled”. He said the Akali patriarch was a true statesman who allied with the BJP after more than a decade of strife to usher in peace and communal harmony in the State. “I salute this spirit”.

