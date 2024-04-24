BJP leaders skipped SKM meet: Punjab Farmers

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 23

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leaders today waited for the entire day for BJP leaders to come and discuss their issues and find a solution to their problems... only to discover that the leaders had no intention to meet farmers.

“No invitation for any meeting was given or accepted. Simply giving a statement to the media that they would wait for BJP leaders to meet them shows how serious the farmers are for their issues,” responded the state BJP leadership.

The leaders, led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and Surjit Singh Phool, among others, awaited from 11 am to 3 pm. They even put pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, BJP chief JP Nadda and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on vacant chairs. “We only wanted to question BJP leaders regarding their stand on the pending issues. But they are obviously not interested in discussing issues and finding solutions,” said Dallewal, at the end of the day.

The SKM (Non-Political) has been holding protests against the Centre for the past over two months, demanding a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, debt waiver, implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, among others.

Ever since the BJP has announced its candidates and the latter have started their campaign, they are facing the ire of farmers. Jakhar had earlier stated that his party was ready to discuss the issues with farmers if they came forward for a dialogue.

Following this, the union leaders gave a statement, specifying the time and place for the meeting. They, however, did not send any formal invitation to the BJP leaders.

