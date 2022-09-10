BJP makes ex-CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Ahead of the 2024 General Election, BJP president JP Nadda today announced several key organisational appointments, giving the charge of Punjab and Chandigarh to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Haryana to former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Dr Narender Singh Raina had been made co-in-charge for Punjab.

Apart from them, Nadda also deputed senior leaders, including former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, as in-charge of party affairs in different states. While Prakash Javadekar will look after the party's work in Kerala, Sharma will be in charge of Tripura.

Punjab leader and general secretary Tarun Chugh is the ‘prabhari’ for Telangana and P Murlidhar Rao for Madhya Pradesh. Nadda drafted general secretary Vinod Tawde as the new in charge for Bihar and former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey for West Bengal.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made coordinator for North-Eastern states and national secretary Rituraj Sinha the joint-coordinator.

The appointments hold significance as several senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities. Senior leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in charge of the party affairs in Chhattisgarh and former Uttar Pradesh state president Laxmikant Bajpai in Jharkhand.

