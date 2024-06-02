BJP may spoil Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s prospects

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 1

The high-profile Bathinda seat is set to see another close contest as former Union minister and three-time MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Badal is facing stiff a challenge from AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu and BJP’s Parampal Kaur in a multi-cornered contest.

Observers feel that in urban pockets, the BJP is playing spoilsport for SAD and the Congress while Lakha Sidana, contesting on SAD (A) ticket, will mar SAD and AAP in rural areas. Both SAD and the Congress pulled out all stops to cash in on anti-incumbency factor.

