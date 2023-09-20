 Like showing women ladoos they can’t eat: Harsimrat Badal on women’s quota bill : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Like showing women ladoos they can’t eat: Harsimrat Badal on women’s quota bill

Like showing women ladoos they can’t eat: Harsimrat Badal on women’s quota bill

Says the Bill would only be 'another election stunt' unless immediately implemented

Like showing women ladoos they can’t eat: Harsimrat Badal on women’s quota bill

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, September 20, 2023. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 20

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday joined opposition ranks to question the government over secrecy and potential delay in the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill provisions until the first census exercise following a delimitation is conducted.

“It is like showing women ladoos which they cannot have,” SAD Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said participating in the day-long debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the Constitution (128th) Amendment Bill 2023 which reserves 33 per cent seats for women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies and the Delhi assembly.

Harsimrat Badal said the Bill would only be “another election stunt” unless immediately implemented.

“If the government could push the note ban, GST in great hurry, what is the problem in implementing the provisions of the women’s bill?” she asked, adding that the Sikh Gurus had always championed the cause of women’s empowerment and in line with the tenets of Sikh religion, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had given Sikh women equal voting rights in 1925, even before India gained independence.

Harsimrat listed India’s poor place in global gender rankings and said that in the past 75 years, there has only been a 9 per cent increase in the number of women in Lok Sabha.

“After 75 years of independence, we have 14 per cent women in the Lok Sabha which comes to 78. In the first Lok Sabha there were 24 women MPs. This is a barely 9 per cent rise in 75 years. Even the speed of a bullock cart is more,” said the Akali Dal MP, adding that half of the state assemblies were yet to see women representatives.

Harsimrat said the devil lay in the detail. “Since 1885 for the first time, the Census has been delayed for two years. We do not know how long it will be delayed. Today there is no final date as to when women will get 33 per cent reservation. If that was the case, what was the urgency to bring the Bill?” she asked.

She said the BJP had promised 33 per cent women’s reservation in their 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifestoes and yet delays were woven into the very fabric of the Bill.

#Harsimrat Badal #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

3
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

6
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

7
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

10
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Voting underway on women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in L...

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Special Judge also acquits  two other accused—Ved Prakash Pi...

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

At 7.71 lakh, Sikhs comprise 2.1% of Canada’s population and...

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers Narasimha Rao case ruling that protected corrupt lawmakers from prosecution to seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench had in PV Narasimha Rao’s ca...


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Beant Singh assassination case: Chandigarh court grants bail to another convict Shamsher Singh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar