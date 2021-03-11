BJP misusing agencies, alleges AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 7

Reacting to searches by Central Bureau of Investigation officials at his locations, Amargarh’s AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has claimed he has done nothing wrong, while accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies to target political opponents.

“The BJP government at the Centre has been misusing agencies to defame political opponents. Since our party has got a majority in the recent Assembly elections, the BJP has started misusing agencies to target us without any valid reason,” claimed Gajjan Majra this evening.

CBI raids We fully cooperated with the teams of the probe agency as we have nothing to hide. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, Amargarh MLA

He confirmed CBI teams conducted searches at his factory and house in Amargarh. “We fully cooperated with the teams as we have nothing to hide. I am not involved in the family business of cattle feed and all know I run a school. My brother looks after our business and the CBI team met him as I was neither at home nor at the factory when they came,” said Gajjan Majra.

About the ongoing investigation in a bank fraud case, the MLA said many times businessman were unable to return the money on time due to financial problems. “But majority of times, our family has repaid the bank amount,” said Gajjan Majra.

Meanwhile, Congress halqa incharge Smit Singh Mann alleged the MLA owned a share in the family businesses. “Will AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann take action against own MLA?” he said.