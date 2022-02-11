BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, February 10
After the January 5 Ferozepur rally fiasco, a massive campaign is on by the BJP to mobilise workers ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Jalandhar rally on February 14.
From mobilising party workers to door-to-door campaign by the BJP youth wing, the party is going all out to ensure a huge turnout at the upcoming rally. The PM will address public rallies on February 14, 16 and 17 in Jalandhar (Doaba), Pathankot (Majha) and Fazilka (Malwa), respectively. In Jalandhar, the PM is expected to hold a rally at the PAP Grounds. Party leaders said a crowd of 40,000 to 50,000 people is expected to be mobilised for the rally.
Party leaders are seeing the visit as a “game changer” for the state. A team of BJP leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, ex-Mayor Sunil Jyoti and district BJP chief Sushil Sharma, have visited the venue. Meanwhile, party leaders said from mandal presidents and organisation secretaries to party candidates, everyone had been asked to mobilise cadre.
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also held a door-to-door campaign in the district and disbursed leaflets. The campaign will go on until February 13.
Jalandhar rally incharge Jyoti said: “We are planning a massive rally for the PM. At least 12 to 15 constituencies of Doaba are involved... The rally will have an impact on the floating voter.”
BJYM state media incharge Arjun Trehan said: “We have begun a door-to-door campaign today to apprise people about the rally.” State vice-president and virtual rally incharge Rakesh Rathour said: “We are confident it will change the mood of the state. The preparations are being made in accordance with the Covid protocol.”
Khali joins party
Delhi: WWE star Dalip Singh Rana, also known as ‘The Great Khali’, on Thursday joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and general secretary Arun Singh. Ex-cop praised the PM for leading the country on the “path of development”. TNS
