BJP MP hits out at AAP in Rajya Sabha on stubble burning in Punjab

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

During a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the issue of global warming on Thursday, BJP’s Surendra Singh Nagar hit out at the ‘double speak’ of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it once used to grudge Punjab farmers for stubble burning and consequently contributing majorly to air pollution, but has now changed stance after forming government in the State.

This was during a “short duration” discussion on the serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it, to which the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will reply next Wednesday.

During the discussion, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that every year there is intense debate on farmers contributing to air pollution through stubble burning.

He said that the stubble burning contributes only six per cent to the air pollution, but 94 per cent is through other sources.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has proposed to the Centre of providing a package of Rs 2,500 per acre to each of the farmers concerned to facilitate them to an alternate way of disposal of the stubble.

He said that as per the proposal, the amount is to be funded to the tune of Rs 1500 by the Centre, and Rs 500 each by governments of Punjab and Delhi.

Nagar, who was the last speaker, took a jibe at Singh, saying that AAP has now changed its stance which used to vilify the farmers of Punjab for stubble burning.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the farmers have eventually attained ‘Mukti’ (salvation),” Nagar said, attributing the change in AAP’s stance in the matter to the formation of its government in Punjab.

Nagar said the world is looking up to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India to tackle global warming, and issues relating to the environment.

He said the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, the Namami Ganga initiative, action against single use plastic, among others, are all part of well-thought out steps by the Modi government towards the environment.

He said the Modi government is firm on the country’s international commitment to reduce Carbon Dioxide emission to net Zero.

He also lauded the Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for his focus to improve the environment and kindred issues.

