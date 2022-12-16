BJP MP hits out at AAP over stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

During a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of global warming on Thursday, BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar hit out at the “double-speak” of the AAP, saying it once used to hold Punjab farmers responsible contributing majorly to air pollution due to stubble burning, but has now changed its stance after forming the government in the state.

This was during a ‘short duration’ discussion on the effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it. During the discussion, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, “Every year, there is intense debate on farmers contributing to air pollution through stubble-burning, which contributes only six per cent to the air pollution. The remaining 94 per cent is through other sources.”

#BJP #Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning