 BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

Says party will set up multi-dimensional task force to eradicate drug menace

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal with his wife at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 25

The BJP is open to holding dialogue with agitating farmers to resolve their issues, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while campaigning for party candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Being one of the members of a Central Government panel that had held discussion with representatives of various farmers’ unions earlier, he said the preliminary discussion between both the sides were held on a positive note, but could not reach any conclusion due to “miscommunication”.

“I appeal to all farm unions to remove this miscommunication through dialogue. Our doors are open for farmers to hold discussions on farm issues. The BJP’s priority has always been to strategise policies to safeguard farmers’ interest but a section of farmers might be unaware of the factually correct picture or were misguided. We offered them enhanced MSP against their produce. During a series of meetings, suggestions emerged but the calculation with which they came up with could adversely damage the farmers’ interest, especially the Punjab farmers in the future,” Goyal said.

He also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with BJP leaders, including Maninderjit Singh Sirsa.

On the drug menace, he said the BJP intends to make Punjab a drug-free state. “We will set up a multi-dimensional task force involving security agencies to eradicate drugs from the state,” Goyal said.

The Union Minister said India has been a developing country globally, and the BJP aims to make Punjab, especially Amritsar, part of this progress. He said the present government in the state has been a roadblock.

Giving an example, he said Punjab lagged to be a part of the PM MITRA (a multi-crore textile park scheme) as the state government could not revert with a concrete proposal for offering infrastructure for the project.

“It required at least 1,000 acres to set up a textile park to increase investment, promote innovation, create job opportunities and ultimately make India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. The Punjab Government did not send us a complete proposal on the basis of which it could be considered. The Tamil Nadu government furnished the requisite and got the project,” Goyal said.

Striking an emotional chord, he recalled Operation Blue Star during the Congress rule in 1984. “On the other hand, the BJP, in view of Sikh sentiments, commemorated Gurpurbs and ‘Veer Bal Divas’ on a global level and allowed international donations at Golden Temple through the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010,” he said.

For Amritsar, Goyal said: “We want to establish good connectivity and logistics, provide infrastructure for international bilateral trade, and exploit the local skill of Amritsar to take their talent on the global level. This will boost the region’s economy which was our goal.” He also clarified that the Attari-Wagah trade was stopped from the Pakistan side.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #drug menace #Lok Sabha #Taranjit Singh Sandhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire...

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact