BJP played key role on Punjab's issues: Party chief Ashwani Sharma

Chandigarh, June 1
Eight years of the BJP regime in the nation have ushered in tremendous prosperity for every section of society, said Ashwani Sharma, state party president here today while addressing an press conference at party headquarters.
Sharma said the BJP had played a pivotal role in addressing issues related to Punjab. The PM has a special affinity for Punjab. he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...