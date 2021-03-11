BJP posts AAP tweet saying ‘withdrawal of Moosewala security attack on VIP culture’

New Delhi, May 29
Moments after the BJP attacked the AAP led Punjab government for compromising the security of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted an Aam Aadmi Party tweet that publicly claimed the withdrawal of the slain singer's security and hailed the move as an attack on VIP culture.
THIS IS CRIMINAL— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 29, 2022
This needs to be acted upon
They leaked the list of names including Moosewala ji and Jathedar of Akal Takht
Please take action on this criminal action @DelhiPolice @PunjabPoliceInd
They are responsible for the killing of Moosewala https://t.co/xUF0t6UGAP
Posting the tweet which was published from AAP's official Twitter handle at 9.08 pm on Saturday, Poonawalla said, "AAP had specifically mentioned that they had withdrawn Sidhu Moosewala security as an achievement. Here is the tweet. Today they are blaming Moosewala for his own death! This is criminal -- it’s a state sponsored killing. Bhagwant Mann must resign."
