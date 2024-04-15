BJP protests Nangal VHP leader’s murder

Nangal, April 14
Condemning the murder of president of the local unit of Vishawa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vikas Bagga, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar blamed the state government for it. He claimed that it was a politically motivated target killing, aimed at vitiating the peace and communal harmony in Punjab, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Jakhar was addressing a gathering at a dharna by BJP workers, relatives of the deceased and local residents. He said the killing was meant to foment communal strife in the state.
