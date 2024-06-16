BJP rejected by Punjab: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacting strongly to the “misleading” statements of Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, said that maybe the BJP and Sunil Jakhar have learnt nothing from the results of June 4. The AAP spokespersons Neel Garg, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and Babby Badal addressed a joint press conference at the party office on Saturday, where they accused Sunil Jakhar of always prioritising his own selfish agendas over the real issues of Punjab and its people.

Addressing the mediapersons, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said that BJP has been rejected by the people of India and particularly by the people of Punjab. “They didn’t even get a single seat in Punjab. They were claiming 400+ seats but only got 240. It is because they do politics of polarisation and hatred. BJP never talks about the issues of common people, like inflation, employment, GDP etc.” Garg said.

Garg added that Sunil Jakhar is delusional about BJP’s vote share having increased in Punjab. “This time, the BJP were contesting all 13 seats, hence there was slight hike in vote percentage. AAP spokesperson further said that in 2019 BJP won two seats in Punjab, this time they got a big zero. So clearly, Sunil Jakhar as BJP Punjab president is a failure and he should resign from the post,” he added.

Sunny Ahluwalia also cornered Sunil Jakhar while drawing comparisons between him and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Ahluwalia said that Bhagwant Mann was elected by the three crore Punjabis with the biggest and historic mandate but Sunil Jakhar doesn’t know the difference between selected and elected. He claimed that the AAP does the “politics of work”. “We talk about schools, hospitals, employment and development, whereas leaders like Sunil Jakhar only have their selfish motives,” he alleged.

