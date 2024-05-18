BJP resorting to polarisation tactics: Farm leader Pandher

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 17

Days after state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accused farm unions of disrupting campaigning of their Lok Sabha candidates, Sarwan Singh Pandher, head, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, today cautioned farmers about the BJP’s alleged polarisation tactics.

Addressing a gathering during the bhog ceremony of 65-year-old farmer Surinderpal Singh at Akkar village, Rajpura, Pandher slammed Faridkot BJP nominee Hans Raj Hans for threatening farmers and dividing society on communal lines.

“The BJP has a history of adopting divisive strategies to win elections,” said Pandher, adding that Hans Raj Hans’ remarks were just a prelude to what’s to come.

“The farmers’ protests have united the masses, but the BJP is trying to polarise voters by allowing leaders like Hans Raj Hans to make provocative speeches,” said Pandher.

A video of Hans Raj Hans has gone viral, wherein he makes provocative remarks about farmers being beaten by shopkeepers in Barnala. He asks his supporters, who are followers of Dalit general Baba Jivan Singh, a companion of Guru Gobind Singh, to stay quiet. He tells his supporters that times are going to change and he should note down the numbers of those posing trouble.

Pandher alleged that such remarks were intended to sow discord among the communities in Punjab.

He said they would hold another round of meeting with the administration to find out why BJP leader Harwinder Singh Harpalpur had not been arrested yet.

On May 4, Surinderpal died while protesting against Patiala BJP candidate Preneet Kaur in Saheri village.

