Punjab BJP seeks public suggestions for poll manifesto

Chandigarh, March 8

The state BJP today launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan to solicit suggestions from the general public for incorporating them into election manifesto of the party for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar flagged off two vans each for every parliamentary constituency in the state during the drive. Jakhar said people from all walks of life can give suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party on issues and policies which they feel could benefit them.

Answering a query of the media Jakhar said the AAP and the Congress had unfortunately turned Vidhan Sabha into a “theatre” and destroyed the dignity of the temple of democracy.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demonstrated his deep contempt for the House by bringing a lock to the Vidhan Sabha. The Congress has abandoned its responsibility of an effective Opposition and raise pertinent questions,” he said.

“The Congress has earned a dubious reputation of becoming a stage out party which instead of debating specialises in walk outs,” he remarked. Lamenting that the AAP was responsible for the current deteriorating law and order in the state, Jakhar said Punjab was going through “extremely challenging times”.

