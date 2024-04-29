BJP slams AAP over ‘poor’ law and order

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 28

While lashing out heavily at the state government over its failure to maintain law and order, BJP candidate from Bathinda Parampal Kaur Sidhu said today that the state used to be entrepreneurs’ first choice in terms of business and trade, but today the situation had deteriorated significantly.

“The situation is alarming as the law and order in the state has collapsed entirely. The attacks on businessmen, traders and others are on the rise but the police are not taking any action. Crime against women is also increasing but the Bhagwant Mann government appears to be in slumber,” she added.

Parampal further said law and order in the state had deteriorated to such an extent that now businessmen were fleeing the state, fearing for their safety. Earlier, people considered Punjab as the safest option for doing business, but today the situation had reversed, she added.

Parampal also took a potshot at Harsimrat Kaur for taking credit for AIIMS in Bathinda. She said Harsimrat pushed Bathinda towards deterioration and now she was trying to take credit for the work which had actually been done by the Modi government.

Later, she along with Gurpreet Singh Maluka campaigned at Khayaliwala, Model Town, Agarwal Colony, Old Industrial Area, Jassi Chowk, Kot Shamir, Malkana, Mansa and Sardulgarh. She also visited the Vanch NGO centre in Model Town.

