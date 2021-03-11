BJP: Akal Takht could have avoided arms remark

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

BJP state general secretary Jivan Gupta on Tuesday said Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh should have avoided comment on imparting training in modern weapons to Sikhs.

Gupta, addressing mediapersons to highlight BJP’s achievements in the past eight year, said: “Giani Harpreet Singh holds the top position in the Sikh community. He should have avoided the call for training in modern weapons citing law and order issues. The situation is far from reaching that point.”

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh