BJP threat to democracy: Malwinder Singh Kang

Anandpur Sahib, April 8

AAP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Malwinder Singh Kang, today began his election campaign.

Kang paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sohana Sahib, Mohali, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, and Naina Devi temple.

He was accompanied by party leaders, including MLAs Kulwant Singh, Dinesh Chadha, Dr Charanjit Singh Channi and Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Kang had resigned from the BJP in 2020 against the implementation of controversial agri laws in 2020.

Kang said there was serious threat to democracy and minorities from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Meanwhile, AAP got a shot in the arm in Anandpur Sahib as Garhshankar civic body chief Trimbak Dutt Aerry along with several councillors joined the party.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed them into the AAP fold. Garhshankar MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rouri said the Opposition leaders were joining AAP due to the welfare policies of the Mann government.

