BJP to constitute booth- level panels

Bathinda, February 5
The BJP will constitute its booth-level committees across the state with a view to strengthen its organisation by the end of this month.
Bathinda chief and former MLA Swarup Chand Singla said the BJP was on course to accomplish the goal within the stipulated time-frame.
“Our aim is to emerge as the first choice of the people in the coming times,” Singla said, adding that the BJP would take part in events related to historical and spiritual figures of every community. The mood in the party suggest that the BJP is focusing on the 2024 General Elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...