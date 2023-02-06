BJP to constitute booth- level panels

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 5

The BJP will constitute its booth-level committees across the state with a view to strengthen its organisation by the end of this month.

Bathinda chief and former MLA Swarup Chand Singla said the BJP was on course to accomplish the goal within the stipulated time-frame.

“Our aim is to emerge as the first choice of the people in the coming times,” Singla said, adding that the BJP would take part in events related to historical and spiritual figures of every community. The mood in the party suggest that the BJP is focusing on the 2024 General Elections.

