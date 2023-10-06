BJP trying to intimidate Opposition leaders, claims Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

The state unit of AAP today staged a protest against the Centre over the arrest of its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate to probe irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

AAP workers protested outside the BJP’s office in Chandigarh where the UT police used water cannons to disperse them.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Had there been a scam, the Delhi Government should have suffered financial losses. However, there was no loss.”

Cheema said the BJP was in despair as its popularity graph had been declining day by day among the masses.

“The BJP has been in the Centre for more than nine years. Now, they are feeling the heat of politics of hatred, their love for capitalists and anti-people policies. That’s why they are constantly trying to intimidate anyone who speaks against them,” he said.

First the ED arrested senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and now Sanjay Singh, said Cheema, adding that the latter had always been vocal against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

“The ED raided AAP MP’s house for eight hours but couldn’t find nothing. Yet, they arrested him without any evidence,” he said.

#BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Harpal Cheema #Rajya Sabha