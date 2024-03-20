BJP trying to tarnish farmers’ image: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha

Chandigarh, March 19
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) today said in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was trying to malign the image of farmers taking part in the agitation on the Haryana border.
Reacting to the statement by RSS leaders that labelled farmers as separatists, leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who have been spearheading the farmer’s protest, said here that they wanted to expose the true face of the BJP.
“When the Central ministers were holding meetings with farmers in Chandigarh, we were not separatists. After the talks failed, the RSS labels us separatists. We will not allow this to happen. They have been trying to provoke farmers at the Haryana borders,” said Dallewal.
“The BJP has been trying to vilify the peaceful protest by farmers. The Haryana Government committed atrocities against our farmers and the RSS is now labelling us as terrorists. Farmers and the common man will give a reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections,” Pandher said.
