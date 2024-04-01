BJP unable to field their own: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

PTI

Chandigarh, March 31

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday slammed the BJP, accusing it of not having been able to find its own party men for fielding them from the state in the upcoming parliamentary election.

His remarks came a day after the BJP announced its first list of six candidates for Punjab.

Randhawa was pointing towards BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, Jalandhar nominee Rinku and Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu.

