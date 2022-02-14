BJP urges poll panel to bar Navjot Sidhu from electioneering

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

The BJP on Monday petitioned Election Commission to bar Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from electioneering in the poll-bound state.

In its petition to the EC, the saffron party also asked for registration of criminal case against him and the Congress for allegedly promoting hatred and division in the society with his comments.

The BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met the EC with the memorandum and claimed that Sidhu had insulted Brahmins with a “deregatory” reference with an aim to divide Punjabis.

Sidhu had also recently made an appeal to Muslims in Punjab that their votes should not be divided, the BJP mentioned in its petition.

After meeting the EC Naqvi told reporters that Sidhu’s comments are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct norms as well.

The BJP also urged the poll panel to ensure and warn the Congress for promoting hatred and division by “allowing and acquiescing in the sinister designs” of Sidhu.

