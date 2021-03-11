Khaki vs Khaki

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Bagga held by Punjab Police in Delhi | Brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Kurukshetra/ Chandigarh, May 6

In a dramatic turn of events that brought the police of three states face to face, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence around 8.30 am today, stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra while being taken to Punjab and brought to the national capital by the Delhi cops a few hours later.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga (in green T-shirt) at Thanesar Sadar police station in Kurukshetra. Tribune photo

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing the Punjab Police of abducting its leader allegedly at the behest of AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, against whom Bagga (36) has been quite vocal in criticism. Rejecting the charge, the AAP claimed the Delhi BJP spokesperson was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tension in Punjab.

Protesting Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, party workers in Delhi. PTI

Based on a complaint by Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh, the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping against the Punjab Police personnel. Sources in the Delhi Police claimed that their Mohali (Punjab) counterparts “violated” the mandatory norm of informing local cops before arresting Bagga from his residence in Janakpuri.

In a statement, the Mohali police claimed that Bagga was arrested in a case related to making allegedly provocative, false and communal statements in an interview given to the media and through posts on Twitter on March 1. They said five notices were served on the accused on April 9, 11, 15, 22 and 28, but “he deliberately did not join the investigation”. They said a case under Sections 153-A, 505, 505(2) and 506 of the IPC was registered against him on the complaint of Mohali AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

Bagga had demanded an apology from Kejriwal for his speech in the Delhi Assembly regarding film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which a few BJP leaders had demanded be made tax-free. Kejriwal had contended that the filmmakers should upload the film on YouTube for all to watch free of cost.

The Punjab Government, on its part, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the “detention” of its police team in Kurukshetra.

Diversionary tactic

It (arrest) was to divert attention from Kejriwal’s announcement that free and subsidised electricity in Delhi would be optional. Adesh Kumar Gupta, BJP Delhi Chief

Incited violence

Bagga tried to create communal tensions and incite violence in Punjab through social media posts. Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP Chief spokesperson

The Delhi Police registered the case under IPC Sections 452 (house trespass, assault or wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 34 (common intension). In his complaint, Bagga’s father said, “I was present at my home along with my son when, around 8.30 am, someone knocked on the door repeatedly. When I opened, a few persons entered my home and manhandled me. Some of them had weapons.

“They started asking me where is Tajinder Singh Bagga? When I asked them what they wanted from Tajinder, they slapped me. Later, my son came there and they started beating him up and didn’t even allow him to put on his turban while they were arresting him. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me,” it said.

The Punjab Police team that had arrested Bagga was on way to Mohali when it was stopped on the NH-44 near Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra around 11.30 am. As a large number of BJYM workers soon reached the spot demanding Bagga’s release, the BJP leader and the Punjab Police team were taken to the Thanesar Sadar police station. Delhi Police officials reached the police station around 2.10 pm and Bagga, based on a search warrant issued by a Delhi court, was taken back to the national capital. The Delhi Police had shared the warrant with the Haryana Police when the latter stopped their Punjab counterparts.

Sources said the Haryana Police had information that Bagga had been “forcibly” picked up from his residence and they needed to verify and crosscheck the allegations.

Mohali DSP (City-1) Sukhnaaz Singh said, “A police team was sent from Mohali to Delhi last night. A team arrested them today morning and simultaneously, another team reached the police station concerned in Delhi to inform local cops. The entire process has been video-recorded. Although Bagga resisted arrest, no force was used against him or his father.”

HIGH DRAMA

8.30 am: Punjab cops arrest Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Janakpuri residence in New Delhi

11.30 am: Haryana Police intercept Punjab cops on NH-44 near Khanpur Kolian village in K’shetra

12.10 pm: BJYM workers reach site, protest to seek his release

12.40 pm: Bagga along with Punjab cops taken to the Thanesar Sadar police station

2.10 pm: Delhi Police officials reach police station, produce search warrant from Delhi court

2.45 pm: Bagga’s custody handed over to Delhi Police

4.20 pm: Punjab ADGP Sharad Satya Chauhan reaches K’shetra

7.30 pm: ADGP Chauhan, other Punjab Police personnel held up in K’shetra return to home state

Bagga ignored notices: Punjab cops

  • Tajinder was booked on a complaint by Mohali AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia (in pic) for allegedly stoking communal tension in Punjab through his statements. Cops say despite five notices, he “didn’t join probe”.

#arvind kejriwal #tajinder pal singh bagga

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in high court, wants Centre to be party to case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in high court, wants Centre to be party to case

High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab's Ropar

According to a diver who was out for a morning walk, the SUV...

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

Delhi leader ‘troublemaker’, already faces several cases

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in high court, wants Centre to be party to case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Development best contraceptive, says national health survey report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district