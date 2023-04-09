BJP: Will choose nominee soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Inaugurating the BJP office in Jalandhar, state party president Ashwani Sharma today said the party would soon announce a candidate for the upcoming byelection in Jalandhar.

He also dismissed reports of Congress leader and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s joining the BJP.

Notably, while the Congress and AAP have already announced their candidates for the bypoll, declaration of the nominees of the BJP and the Akali-BSP combine are awaited.

However, the Akali Dal-SAD alliance today delayed the announcement of their candidate yet again.

Responding to queries, Sharma said, “The BJP is an organisation-based party. The candidate is a symbol of the party. But the elections are fought by our party workers. For the past one month, various organisational programmes and public outreach programmes are being held by the party in the constituency. Once the parliamentary board clears the name of the candidate, our campaign will be put on a fast track.”