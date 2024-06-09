BJP will win big in civic body elections, claims defeated Hoshiarpur nominee

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, June 8

While refuting the speculations about leaving Phagwara after facing defeat in Lok Sabha elections, Anita Som Parkash along with her husband former Union Minister of State Som Parkash appeared before media on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons at their Phagwara residence this afternoon, Anita Som Parkash said neither they both are going anywhere nor will leave Phagwara at all.

Anita Parkash while accepting the people’s verdict thanked the voters and their supporters and clarified that she will continue her social service work, including ‘Janta Ki Rasoi’ to serve the needy residents.

She clarified that she could not come before media or public due to a fracture on her foot and said they both Anita and Parkash will make hard efforts to fill any shortfall.

She claimed that the BJP will win with a big lead in the upcoming civic bodies elections and the preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections have started.

Earlier, the couple held a meeting of BJP workers to review the causes of the defeat. Former mayor Arun Khosla, BJP leaders Rakesh Duggal, Rajiv Pahwa, Avtar Singh Mand, Pankaj Chawla, Ramesh Sachdeva, Nikki Sharma also attended the meeting. Later, Som Parkash along with his wife Anita proceeded for New Delhi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha #Phagwara