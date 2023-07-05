 BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

Said alliance talks in state a prerogative of party’s central leadership

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

Newly-appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 5

Newly-appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said his aim would be to strengthen the party on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats and present the outfit as the most viable alternative to the existing political parties in the state.

After a thanksgiving meeting with BJP president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in the capital today, Jakhar refrained from making any direct comments on possibilities of a remarriage with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has quit the NDA in 2021 protesting the three farm laws.

Jakhar sufficed to say that any alliance talks in Punjab were a prerogative of the party’s central leadership but his objective would be to ensure that in any such potentiality in the future the BJP should engage from a position of strength rather than a position of weakness.

Jakhar recalled the decades long BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance in the state to say that the pact had limitations for the saffron dispensation which was restricted to fighting only 23 assembly seats in the state.

“Late Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had very good relations with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would often urge the BJP to leave the rural assembly segments for the Akali Dal to contest. The result is there for all of us to see. I will keep my focus fixed on winning and expanding BJP’s base in all 117 assembly segments in the state. I have been tasked with an onerous responsibility. I will do my best to keep the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda.”

Jakhar also said that Punjab politics had become a one horse race under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with the entire opposition losing its steam and unable to engage Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on issues riling the state, including mounting financial debt, deteriorating law and order situation and a lingering sense of insecurity among citizens.

“In such a situation the BJP is the only alternative to the existing political parties in the state,” he said.

Commenting on the challenges for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jakhar said winning seats was not a challenge for BJP in Punjab. “The real challenges is to win hearts. Seats will follow,” he said.

Jakhar was named the new Punjab BJP chief in party revamp yesterday.

#BJP #Sunil Jakhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

2
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

4
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

5
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

6
Trending

UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

9
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Top News

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Will Maharashtra ‘Pawar’ play affect opposition unity against BJP?

Opposition leaders say Maharashtra ‘Op Lotus’ has only ‘stre...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

Mayawati demands demolition of accused’s property

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Two groups of lawyers allegedly involved in firing incident


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net