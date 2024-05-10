BJP’s Anandpur Sahib nominee Dr Subhash Sharma starts campaign

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, May 9

A day after BJP nominated party’s state vice president Dr Subhash Sharma as its candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, he kicked off his election campaign by paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Naina Devi Temple.

Talking to mediapersons after paying obeisance at the gurdwara, Sharma said that he will serve the people of this area with all his strength.

Sharma has to face his political rivals — Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla, SAD’s Prem Chandumajra, BSP’s Jasvir Singh Garhi and AAP’s Malwinder Singh Kang in poll.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Sikhs #Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib