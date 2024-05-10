BJP’s Anandpur Sahib nominee Dr Subhash Sharma starts campaign

Anandpur Sahib, May 9
A day after BJP nominated party’s state vice president Dr Subhash Sharma as its candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, he kicked off his election campaign by paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Naina Devi Temple.
Talking to mediapersons after paying obeisance at the gurdwara, Sharma said that he will serve the people of this area with all his strength.
Sharma has to face his political rivals — Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla, SAD’s Prem Chandumajra, BSP’s Jasvir Singh Garhi and AAP’s Malwinder Singh Kang in poll.
