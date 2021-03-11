BJP's Raju meets Kiran Rijiju over plaint against Arvind Kejriwal for using 'objectionable' words for PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

BJP leader Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju today approached Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju over inaction on his complaint against AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using objectionable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On May 9, Dr Raju lodged a complaint with the Punjab Police’s Cyber Crime Cell, Mohali, demanding action in accordance with law under the Indian Penal Code and other Acts as applicable against Kejriwal.

Dr Raju, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Amritsar East, apprised the Law Minister that his complaint was duly acknowledged by the Punjab Police, yet no action was taken despite concrete proofs.

In his complaint, he said he had happened to come across a video of Kejriwal, making “highly disturbing, shocking and seditious remarks” against PM Modi.

