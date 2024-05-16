BJP’s return would tear social fabric, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 15

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer claimed that residents of the region had comprehended that return of regime of saffron outfits would prove a grave danger to the basic character of the Indian Constitution, ‘unity in diversity’.

“Contrary to present situation wherein Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Hindus celebrate their religious and social functions jointly, each locality would be divided on the basis of caste and creed in case Bharatiya Janata Party somehow returns to power once again,” alleged Hayer while addressing a gathering during a function following opening of his election office at Malerkotla.

Recollecting achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government during the first two years of its constitution, Hayer said all promises made by the party during past Assembly elections would be implemented during the coming three years.

Construction of outdoor and indoor stadium, cricket stadium and centres for development of Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu language, besides strengthening of sewerage and water supply system were cited to be on the agenda of the government for Malerkotla.

Hayer thanked all the organisations extending support to his campaign and assured that all possible help from the Punjab Government would be provided to them. The Aam Aadmi Party candidate claimed that the Bhagwant Mann-led government was committed to create a pro-industry environment in the state so that more employment opportunities are provided by encouraging corporate houses to establish their industry here.

Malerkotla legislator Zamil Ur Rehman ‘cautioned’ the residents and members of minority community in parties against sinister designs of the BJP to make people fight among themselves instead of questioning for development. “We all will have to lose all rights and privileges if the saffron party returns to power once again,” said Rehman.

