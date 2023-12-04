BJP's win historic, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The thumping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections has left the Opposition decimated as the voters have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Sunil Jakhar, state party president.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the AAP, Jakhar said false promises, intimidation and using derogatory language for the BJP was the fatal mistake as the voters are aware that when it comes to economic development and safeguarding the interests of the nation, there is no match for Prime Minister Modi. “His policies, character, commitment and leadership have been the key factor for the success,” Jakhar said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here today, he said the policies and vision of the Prime Minister will be taken to every small nook and corner in the state and we are ready to rout out the Congress and AAP in the state in the coming elections “.

Answering a query on the future of Congress the state president of BJP categorically stated that the Congress will be wiped out in Punjab and the much-hyped INDIA alliance will be in a shambles soon.

