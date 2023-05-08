BKU burns govt's effigies in support of wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) protested across Punjab by burning effigies of the Centre and the WFI chief in support of women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today.

The state general secretary of the organisation Harnek Singh Mahima said the protests were held in villages of Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Moga, Malerkotla and Kapurthala districts. Women and men participated in these programmes in large numbers, he said.

Women to stage dharna from May 11 The indefinite protest by women wrestlers in New Delhi for justice has got the support of the Bharti Kisan Union Ugrahan’s women wing

“Women wing members joined the protest on Saturday. We are coming back from Delhi to make all the arrangements for May 11,12 and 13 protests in Punjab,” said Karamjit Kaur, a farm activist

Jasvir Kaur said if the Central Government failed to take action against the persons, accused by wrestlers, their protest would take a bigger shape

Meanwhile, the meeting of the state committee of the organisation was held under the chairmanship of Manjit Singh Dhaner. There was a discussion about the dharna of wrestler girls going on at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The meeting noted that the Modi government’s approach to save BJP MP and Wrestling Federation president Brij Bhushan Singh is condemnable. The leaders of the districts of the organisation have started mobilising supporters to go to Delhi and show solidarity with protesting wrestlers there on May 12.