BKU demands flood relief

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: Under the banner of BKU Sidhpur, Sangrur farmers protested in front of the DC office on Thursday to demand financial aid for flood-hit farmers of district. “The assessment of damaged crops can be completed in a few days. The government must release financial aid quickly,” said Surjit Singh, district president, BKU Sidhpur. TNS

Minister holds review meet

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Balkar Singh conducted a review meeting in the presence of Health Minister Balbir Singh regarding development works of the civic bodies in Patiala, Sanaur, Ghanaur, Ghagga, Devigarh, Sangrur, Cheema, Dirba and Moonak of Patiala and Sangrur districts here on Thursday. He directed the completion of ongoing development work within stipulated time and in accordance with quality standards. TNS

Skill training programme

Chandigarh: Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said a skill training programme has been started for Group C and D technical staff of the department. He added that while this training will improve their work, employees will also get information about the new techniques.

#Sangrur