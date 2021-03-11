BKU (Ekta) protests Agnipath

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 13

Scores of farmers, under the banner of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), protested outside the District Administrative Complex here against the Agnipath scheme and submitted to the Bathinda DC a memorandum of demands addressed to the President.

Labourers, women and Sainik Ekta Welfare Society members also participated in the protest which was organised on a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, state vice-president of the union, said: “As the Agnipath scheme will recruit jawans only for four years, the problem of unemployment will worsen. Youngsters recruited under this scheme will not get pension or any other benefits provided to other armed forces personnel. It is sheer injustice to youth of the nation. This scheme may also prove dangerous to the nation’s security. The BKU demands that the scheme be withdrawn.”

Shingara Singh Mann, state general secretary of the union, said, “Since there was no recruitment for the past two years, the aspirants must be given two-year age relaxation. The cases registered against the ones who protested against the scheme must be immediately dropped.

“We also demand that action be taken against the culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh must be given to the families of those who died during the farm agitation against the three controversial agricultural laws,” he added.