BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

Faridkot, November 22

While Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta -Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal continued his fast unto death for fourth day on Tuesday, senior police and civil officers tried to prevail upon the farm leader to end his fast at Faridkot.

Jaskaran Singh, IGP, accompanied by Faridkot SSP Raj Pal Sandhu met Dallewal today and requested him to end his fast as the state government was seriously considering all his demands. IGP said the health of Dallewal was well and he was in high spirits.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met Dallewal and enquired about his well-being. Tribune Photo

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also met Dallewal and enquired about his well-being. Dallewal is on fast since Saturday. BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) is staging its protest dharnas in Amritsar, Mansa, Patiala, Faridkot and Bathinda urging the state government to fulfil their demands.

In the protest dharna at Faridkot, Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on a fast unto death on Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway. Farmer union demands include increased compensation for land acquired for national highway projects, compensation for crop damage due to inclement weather, cancellation of cases against farmers and bonus for wheat yield loss.

