BKU flays 4-phase paddy schedule announced by Punjab government

Chandigarh, May 12

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has criticised the state government for a “one-sided decision” on announcing a schedule for the plantation of the paddy crop.

“The government needs to call a meeting with farmers before announcing dates for paddy transplantation,” he told the media here today.

The state government, for the first time, has decided to stagger the paddy transplantation into four phases starting from June 18. In an effort towards reducing the use of power during the peak season, the state has been divided into four zones.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Shingara Singh Mann and Roop Singh Channa were also present on the occasion.

Farmer leaders pointed out that the government aid or mere Rs 1,500 for direct seed plantation of paddy was not enough. The government needs to give at least Rs 10,000 per acre to cover farmers’ risks, they added.

“The government has still not given a guarantee on the MSP of alternative crops, including maize, ‘moong dal’ and ‘basmati’ rice,” they said.

Kokrikalan said it was ‘wrong’ to blame only farmers for the falling underground water levels.

It must be remembered that before Green Revolution, paddy was never the crop of Punjab, he said.

